Missing Sports? Study says you’re not alone

(CNN/KCAU) – As the number of coronavirus cases reaches unprecedented levels around the United States, many are left wondering if their favorite sports teams will be hitting the gridiron this fall.

A recent study by ESPN says if you’re missing sports, you’re not alone.

The study surveyed more than a thousand sports fans for its Coronavirus Lockdown Study and found that 78% of fans are ready for sports to return, even if strict restrictions on fan attendance were enforced.

While many professional leagues are still working on how best to meet the needs of their fans and players safely, more than half of those surveyed said they are ready to see their favorite teams play again, even if it’s just on television.

It seems one positive has come out of the sports blackout due to COVID-19. 64% of fans said they now have a greater appreciation for sports than they did prior to the onset of the pandemic.