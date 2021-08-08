Missed opportunities at the plate lead to an X’s loss and a second-straight series sweep

SIOUX CITY I.A. (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers can’t wait for this week to be over as they fell to the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-2 this afternoon, marking the second series in a row the X’s have been swept.

The Explorers struck first in the second inning with an RBI double off the bat of rookie George Callil, who earned his first professional hit to give his club a 1-0 lead. Fargo returned the favor in the top of the third with a two-out double from Leobaldo Pina to tie the game at 1 a piece.

The RedHawks took over in the eight inning, plating five runs with a Manuel Boscan single, and back-to-back home runs from Jordan George and Kevin Krause.

Sioux City had frequent baserunners and opportunities to score, but struggled to push any runs across as they went 1 for 9 with men in scoring position.

Reliever Jose Velez (2-1) claimed the loss for the X’s, allowing five runs and four hits in an inning of work.

Fargo’s Davis Feldman (3-0) was awarded the win in relief, allowing a run on four hits in one inning.

Sioux City now slips to a season-low fourth place in the South Division, but still remain a half game behind both Cleburne and Lincoln.

The X’s still hold their own postseason destiny in their hands as their next thirteen consecutive games will come against either the Kansas City Monarchs or the Cleburne Railroaders.

Sioux City begins their four-game homestand over three days against Kansas City on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.