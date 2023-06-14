SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Miracle League of Sioux City held a silent auction fundraiser event at Marto Brewing Company, benefiting the group as they prepare for a big trip.

The proceeds from the event benefit the Miracle League athletes who are attending The Ripken Experience in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee next month. The Miracle League teamed up with The Arena, The Hesse Foundation, and Marto Brewing Company.

Also, Marto re-released its ‘Be The Reason’ craft beer, with a portion of the sales donated to The Miracle League. With plenty of attendees, it’s the community support that the Miracle League is thankful for.

“Throughout the history of The Miracle League since 2014, this community has been unbelievable in their support. So, once again, we get to bring 25 of our players to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee to play in the Ripken Experience, an opportunity that they would never have. Obviously, it costs to get there and the community stepped forward. So, tonight is just kind of a celebration with Marto re-launching the ‘Be The Reason’ beer and obviously we’ll have a little silent auction. But, mostly just to thank the people who come down, ” The Miracle League of Sioux City founder Kevin Negaard said.