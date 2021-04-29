Minnesota drafts VA Tech OL Christian Darrisaw 23rd overall

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have selected Virginia Tech offensive tackle Christian Darrisaw with the 23rd overall pick in the NFL draft. They moved down nine spots with a familiar draft-night trade to stockpile more picks. Darrisaw is a late-blooming, athletic blocker at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds. He was a second team All-American in 2020 who can fill a significant need at left tackle after Riley Reiff was released. The Vikings had the No. 14 spot on the board, which would have been their highest in six years. They sent it to the New York Jets with one of their four choices in the fourth round.