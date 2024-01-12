ABERDEEN, S.D. (KCAU) – Wayne State Wildcats guard Alec Millender stepped up in the biggest moment of the game, knocking down the game-winning basket with 4.3 seconds left to give Wayne State the 70-69 victory over Northern State.

The Chicago, Ill. native finished the game with a team-high 21 points while Trey Deveaux and David Harmon scored 13 points and 12 points, respectively.

Wayne State earns its first road win of the season, improving to 3-7 in NSIC play and 10-7 overall.

Up next for the Wildcats, they will play at University of Mary on Saturday, January 13th at 3:30 p.m.