SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Former associate head coach Mickey Joseph spoke to the media for the first time as Nebraska’s interim head coach, discussing the role as well as implemented changes.

Joseph says his focus continues to be on the players as well as preparing the team for their next game against Oklahoma. Joseph, who played at Nebraska, has been a coach for over 25 years. With that, he feels his experience has prepared him for this opportunity.

Joseph’s first game as the interim head coach will be at home against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is slated for 11:00 a.m.

Image Courtesy of Nebraska Athletics