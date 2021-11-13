Meyer’s OT score sends West Lyon back to Class 2A state championship game for the first time since 1999

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — After spending 14 years in Class 1A, and having their first season back in 2A cut short in the state quarterfinals in 2020, the West Lyon Wildcats are back on the biggest stage after a massive effort from senior quarterback Jaxon Meyer.

The Wildcats (10-2) faced Williamsburg (8-3) in their Class 2A state semifinal, in a game that was a true grinder, as both teams relied on slow, methodical drives to move the ball. The exception, of course, being the Raiders’ opening score, a 61 yard catch and score from Ritchie Cade to Jake Weber. Other than that big play, there wasn’t much either offense did to stand out. West Lyon continued it’s ground-and-pound approach, rushing the ball 54 times for 213 yards, but it was about quality, not quantity for the Wildcats.

After being stuffed on fourth down on the one earlier in the second quarter, Meyer wasn’t going to be denied with under three minutes to go in the half, as he plunged over the goal line from the two to knot the game up at 7-7 heading into halftime.

It wasn’t until the fourth quarter that anyone found the endzone again, however. Meyer finished West Lyon’s second scoring drive of the game with a one yard carry on fourth down to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game with 7:57 remaining in the game.

With under three minutes to go, the Raiders found a late answer to West Lyon’s running attack, as Ritchie found Madox Doehrmann for a 15 yard touchdown to knot it up at 14 apiece. Neither team could score again, so for the second day in a row a Siouxland team went to overtime in the state semifinals.

Williamsburg received the ball to open the first overtime, and on their second play Meyer made the play of the day, intercepting Ritchie at the one yard line, to give his team the chance to win on their next possession. After their first play went for a four yard gain, with a fumble that was recovered by West Lyon at the five, Meyer didn’t take any chances, taking it in himself from the five yard line to end it, and send the Wildcats back to the Class 2A state championship game for the first time since 1999.

West Lyon will face Southeast Valley (11-1) on Friday, November 19 at 10:00 a.m. for the Class 2A state championship.