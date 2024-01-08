SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A new week means a new slate of games for our teammates at MetroSports TV. Here’s a look at what games they will be livestreaming throughout the week:

Tuesday, January 9

CB Lincoln at Sioux City East Doubleheader – 5:30 p.m.

Akron-Westfield at West Sioux Doubleheader – 6:00 p.m.

West Central at Dakota Valley Doubleheader – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 11

Sioux City North at Sioux City East girls basketball – 7:00 p.m.

Dakota Valley at Hartington Cedar Catholic – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, January 12

Sioux City North at Sioux City East boys basketball – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 13

Dakota Valley at Groton Area – 6:45 p.m.