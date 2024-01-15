SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Below is the livestream schedule for Jan. 15-22 from our partners at Metro Sports TV:
January 16
West Central at Dakota Valley DH – 5:45/7:15pm
Kingsley-Pierson/River Valley at Hinton DH – 6/7:30pm
Harrisburg at Sioux Falls Roosevelt GBB – 6:00pm
January 17
Sioux City North at Sioux City East DH – 3:45/5:15pm
January 18
George-Little Rock at Hinton DH – 5:30/7:00pm
January 19
Le Mars at Sioux City East DH – 5:30/7:00pm
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn at West Sioux DH – 6:00/7:30pm
Dakota Valley at Tri-Valley BBB – 7:45pm