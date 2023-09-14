SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Our teammates over at Metro Sports TV will have a busy night on Friday as their crew will be at three high school football games in Siouxland.

The Metro Sports TV squad will cover a pair of nearby matchups in the Sioux City East versus Sioux City North game and the Ridge View at Hinton game.

Also, they will be at the Lawton-Bronson at West Sioux game.

All three games will be streamed on https://metrosports.tv/ as well as our website. The games start at 7 p.m. and the highlights will be on our Friday night SportsZone show with KCAU 9 Sports Director Anthony Mitchell and Sports Anchor/Reporter Noah Sacco.