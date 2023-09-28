LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Memorial Stadium is enjoying its 100th anniversary this year and has been the focal point of Nebraska Huskers football, as the university’s athletic program announced big plans for its facility.

A $450 million renovation and modernization proposal will be considered at the next University of Nebraska Board of Regents meeting, which would include upgrades at the concession stand and restrooms, a 360-degree main level concourse, chair-backed seating in the South, East, and West portions of the stadium and the South stadium demolition and replacement.

Plans are also in the works to include academic and student life spaces, giving more value to the Huskers’ longtime stadium.

“Obviously, we’re celebrating 100 years of an iconic stadium. The question is, what does the next 25, 50, 100 years look like of Memorial Stadium? The history that has happened in our stadium is remarkable. We need to make sure that while we’re here, we’re working on infrastructure to ensure that it’s in place for the next 100 years,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said.

Renderings Courtesy: Nebraska Athletics