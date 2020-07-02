Member of the Storm Lake St. Mary’s baseball team tests positive for COVID-19

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A person that’s associated with the Storm Lake St. Mary’s baseball team has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school’s Facebook post said that the test results were received on Wednesday after the test was performed on Monday.

Members of the baseball team were also informed on Wednesday about the news of the test results.

“As of now, no further games will be played and team members are asked to begin a 14-day quarantine consistent with the CDC guidelines and public health recommendations for close contact with an individual testing positive for COVID-19.” From Storm Lake St. Mary’s School

The school mentions that no additional details will be provided with respect to the individual’s privacy.

