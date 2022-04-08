KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (KCAU) – A battle between the USHL’s top two teams in the Western Conference, the Sioux City Musketeers proved superior with a 4-3 win over 1st place Tri-City. Behind two goals from Owen McClaughlin and a stifling effort from goaltender Alex Tracy, the Muskies prevailed for a huge series-opening victory in the Viaero Center.