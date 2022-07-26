AMES, IOWA (Courtesy of Iowa State Athletics)- Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald has been named to the 2022 Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, announced today by the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

McDonald, a redshirt senior from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is one of the nation’s top pass rushers. He earned First Team All-America accolades last season and is a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection.

McDonald tied for the Big 12 lead in sacks last season with 11.5, breaking his own single-season school record and ranking ninth nationally. In his career, he’s ISU’s all-time career sack leader (29.0), which ranks fourth in Big 12 history.