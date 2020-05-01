MaxPreps names SC East, Boyden-Hull, and Western Christian as the top boys basketball teams of the decade

After the high school basketball season came to an end in March, it was time to look back as to who had the best decade from 2011-2020 in Iowa high school hoops. MaxPreps.com put together a list to do just that, looking back and awarding points for school rankings at both the state and national rankings, as well as state championships, and state championship game appearances. Using their algorythym, three Siouxland teams broke the top ten.

#9 (tie) – Sioux City East

The Sioux City East Black Raiders don’t have a championship in the past decade, but they’ve consistently been a team vying for a spot in Des Moines. East finished as the 2012 state runner up, and has made the big dance nine of the ten seasons looked at.

#6 – Boyden-Hull

Boyden-Hull is fresh off it’s most recent state championship, and it’s first in 2A, the Comets have won three titles in the past decade, and finished as the runner up in 2019. That said, Boyden-Hull is hurt a bit by only making the state tournament five of the ten years counted, but obviously making the most out of every trip.

#2 – Western Christian

No one can argue the dominance of Western Christian this decade. The Wolfpack has been to the state championship game three times, and won it three times. Western has made state seven of the ten years, pushing it higher than fellow three time champ Boyden-Hull.

If you’d like to view the whole list, you can do so here.