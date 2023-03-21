LINCOLN, NE (KCAU) – Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule returned to the podium Monday morning as the Huskers return to the turf for their first spring practice. Movement on the roster already buzzing, including some position changes and player departures.

Gone are the tight ends of Chris Hickman and James Carnie, along with defensive back Tyreke Johnson. Perhaps the most significant news comes from the running backs room though, as Rhule announced last year’s leading rusher Anthony Grant is suspended for the start of spring practice to improve academics and other off-field areas before returning. Aside from the negatives, Rhule mentioned he’s looking forward to the positives of his first full year as head man. Though he can’t for see their ability just yet, he knows setting foundations are a good place to start.

“I don’t know if we are good or not, but we are a very coachable team,” Rhule said. “I think a lot of it for us right now is just establishing standards. We want to be a team that doesn’t beat itself. We want to be a team that goes out and executes, and for me, that is everyone was in the building by 5:15. Everyone was dressed appropriately. If we can establish that basis, that standard that we are all going to be on time, we are all going to practice hard, we are all going to know our jobs then the talent will take over.”

Nebraska prepares for its annual Red-White spring game on April 22. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium set for 1:00pm.