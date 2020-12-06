Martinez runs for 2, passes for 1, Huskers top Purdue 37-27

Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) breaks up a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver David Bell (3) during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. Nebraska defeated Purdue 37-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue.

Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards for the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half.

Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.

However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp’s 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.

Plummer completed 33 of 47 passes for 334 yards.