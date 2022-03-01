LINCOLN, NEBRASKA – Alexis Markowski captured Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year and second-team All-Big Ten honors to headline an impressive list of Nebraska winners when the conference announced its annual awards for the 2021-22 women’s basketball season on Tuesday, March 1.

Markowski, a 6-3 freshman forward/center from Lincoln, Neb., swept Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Year honors from the conference coaches and media after claiming eight Big Ten Freshman-of-the-Week awards during the regular season. The only Big Ten freshman to lead her team in scoring (13.0 ppg) and rebounding (7.9 rpg), Markowski continued to improve throughout the season.

The only unanimous choice by the league coaches on the five-player Big Ten All-Freshman Team, Markowski averaged team bests of 15.6 points and 8.6 rebounds in conference games-only to lead Nebraska to an 11-7 Big Ten mark and a 22-7 record overall. She also ranked second among the Huskers in blocked shots (10) and third in steals (17) during league play, while hitting 54 percent of her shots from the field including 53.6 percent (15-28) of her three-pointers.

In her first career start against Michigan in the third game of the conference season on Jan. 4, Markowski produced her first career 20-point performance while adding seven rebounds in leading Nebraska to a 79-58 victory over the No. 8 Wolverines. Twelve days later, she produced a career-high 27 points including six three-pointers at Iowa. She scored 16 points in the first quarter alone, outscoring the high-powered Hawkeyes 16-14 by herself to stake Nebraska to a 30-14 lead at the end of the first 10 minutes.

Over the final five weeks of the regular season (Jan. 27-Feb. 27), Markowski averaged a double-double each week to power Nebraska to a 9-3 finish down the stretch, including a 72-57 win over No. 5 Indiana (Feb. 14). It marked Nebraska’s largest victory margin in school history against a top-five opponent. She finished with a double-double against the Hoosiers with 10 points and a career-high-tying 15 rebounds, one of her six double-doubles on the season.