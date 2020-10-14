March Madness will return to Des Moines in 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – Wells Fargo Arena will again host the opening rounds of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament in March 2023.

The NCAA announced host cities for the 2023 tournament on Wednesday morning.

Wells Fargo Arena will host first and second-round games. Eight teams will be assigned to the Des Moines region, with two earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen while there.

This will be the third time that the NCAA tournament has come to Des Moines. Wells Fargo Arena previously hosted the event in 2016 and 2019. Drake University will serve as the host school for the event.