SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Conference tournaments reached their completion as attention turned to the NCAA Selection Show for men’s and women’s basketball. After eager anticipations, both programs for Iowa, Iowa State, and Creighton saw their names on the bracket. Entering them into the biggest dance of all, March Madness.

The Iowa State men grabbed the 6-seed in the Midwest Region. The Clones are set to face the play-in game 11-seed winner of Pittsburg-Mississippi State in Greensboro, North Carolina on Friday. T.J. Otzelberger now 2-for-2 in NCAA tournament bids since becoming head coach.

Joining them in the Midwest Region will be Iowa, as the Hawks garner the 9-seed. Auburn earned the 8-seed and will serve as their opening round foe on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.

Creighton took the 6-seed in the South Region, drawing 11-seed North Carolina State on Friday in Denver. A number of bracketologists have the Jays bound for the Sweet 16, some early expectations for Greg McDermott’s crew.

For the women’s tournament seedings, the back-to-back Big Ten Tournament champions of Iowa had a one-seed on their minds, and they don’t fall far behind. The Hawks went on the board as the 2-seed in the Seattle 4 Region and will face 15-seed Southeastern Louisiana. Their game will be in Iowa City on Friday.

After celebrating their first Big 12 Tournament title in 22 years, Iowa State earned the five-seed in the Seattle 3 Region. The Cyclones will travel to Knoxville for their first ever matchup with 12-seed Toledo on Saturday, the same team ISU head coach Bill Fennelly led from 1988-95.

Finishing off were the Creighton women who garnered the 6-seed in the Greenville 1 Region. They’ll face the play-in 11-seed winner of Mississippi State-Illinois inside Purcell Pavilion at Notre Dame on Friday. The Jays enjoyed an Elite Eight run last season, poised for another good showing in the NCAA Tournament.

MEN’S TOURNAMENT

#9 Iowa vs. #8 Auburn – 5:50pm (Thursday) (Birmingham, Ala.)

#6 Iowa State vs. #11 Miss St/Pitt – 2:10pm (Friday) (Greensboro, N.C.)

#6 Creighton vs. #11 NC State – 3:00pm (Friday) (Denver, Colo.)

WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT

#2 Iowa vs. #15 Southeastern Louisiana – TBA (Friday) (Iowa City, Iowa)

#6 Creighton vs. #11 Miss St/Illinois – TBA (Friday) (South Bend, Ind.)

#5 Iowa State vs. #12 Toledo – TBA (Saturday) (Knoxville, Tenn.)