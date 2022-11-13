CEDAR FALLS, IOWA (KCAU) – The IHSAA State football semifinals reached its curtain call Saturday, featuring a class 2A battle between two Siouxland squads who needed no introduction. Three-seeded OABCIG locked horns with the unbeaten two-seed of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, with a spot in Friday’s title game against Williamsburg in the balance.

Beckett DeJean and the Falcons making their third dome trip in four years, Zach Lutmer and the lions returning for the second time in three seasons.

Both teams took a while to get going in the first quarter, but the Lions break through as Graham Eben punched it in from two yards out giving CL/G-LR the 7-0 lead.

The Lions started to heat up in the second quarter. Lutmer connected with Josh Elbert over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown. Another CL/G-LR score via field goal in the final seconds of the half gave them a 17-0 lead at the break.

After a Lutmer touchdown run to open the third quarter putting the Lions up 23-0, OABCIG collected the first turnover of the game with an interception. DeJean, however, would give one right back to the Lions soon after. But Griffin Diersen came through for the Falcons moments later, making the stop and forcing the fumble from the Lions one-yard line, where Lennon Wells recovered for OABCIG’s first points of the game. Their two-point conversion would be good, supplying OABCIG with some life 23-8.

But Lutmer proved why he’s committed to Iowa the ensuing drive, breaking free for a 66-yard run to the house. That would serve to be the crowd-silencer as Cl/G-LR retakes control 30-8.

It was more of the same in the fourth quarter. Lutmer kept it himself on the read option, scampering in 23 yards for the fourth touchdown of the day. Lutmer finished with 269 rush yards and 4 total TDs, resulting in a monster outing.

OABCIG eventually got their first offensive score of the game soon after following an 8-yard TD pass from DeJean to Diersen making it 37-14. But the damage was done, with CL/G-LR defeating OABCIG 37-14 to secure their second berth in the 2A title game in three years. Great fight from the Falcons, better finish by the Lions.

“They brought it to us but we knew we could wear them down,” Cl/G-LR junior running back Graham Eben said. “We knew we weren’t gonna get tired and you know what, we brought it to them. it wasn’t our best performance but you know what it was something that maybe we needed a little awakening.”

“We really did a nice job of settling in,” CL/G-LR head coach Curtis Eben said. “We bent a little bit here and there but for the most part we didn’t break and our defense again played lights out I felt like.”

“The expectation that we have set the whole year has been to play our game and good things will happen,” CL/G-LR senior quarterback Zach Lutmer said. “But I think next week they’re a very physical team we’ll have to come ready to play we’ll have to be physical.”

“We’ve came together as a family and from the beginning of the season to now I think we’ve all grown closer to each other,” OABCIG senior quarterback Beckett DeJean said.

“I think the senior class’ record is 44-4, so that’s pretty impressive that they can put together that kind of record,” OABCIG head coach Larry Allen said. “They’ve never lost a home game so that sets a pretty good bar for the rest of the kids to try to attain going forward.”

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock will play one-seeded Williamsburg for the Class 2A State championship on Friday at 4:00 p.m. at the UNI Dome.