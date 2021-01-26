Luke McCaffrey, two other Nebraska offensive players enter transfer portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — The Huskers offense has taken a step back, again.
The offseason began with the team’s top wide receiver, Wan’Dale Robinson, announcing that he would be transferring to his home state at Kentucky to be closer to family. On Tuesday, a trio of Huskers joined Robinson in the transfer portal: sophomore quarterback Luke McCaffery, senior wide receiver, and team captain, Kade Warner, and junior offensive lineman Will Farniok.
McCaffrey’s departure from the program follows him battling Adrian Martinez for the starting quarterback position all season long. The Colorado native went 48-76 passing for 466 yards with one touchdown, rushing 65 times for 364 yards and three scores. In the team’s final three games, he only threw three times, and didn’t play at all in the team’s season finale versus Rutgers.
Warner was named a team captain for the 2020 season, playing in every game with four starts, catching five passes for 40 yards. Farniok is the brother of former Husker team captain Matt, and only played in one game this past season, in a start at center in the team’s season opener at Ohio State.