Luka Garza named First Team All-American

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Luka Garza just became the third Hawkeye all-time to be named an AP First Team All-American, joining Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952).

Garza averaged 23.9 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 2019-2020, leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record and 5th place in the Big Ten.

Check out the full 2019-20 college basketball AP All-American team below: 

First team
Obi Toppin, sophomore, Dayton
Luka Garza, junior, Iowa
Markus Howard, senior, Marquette
Myles Powell, senior, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, senior, Oregon

Second team
Devon Dotson, sophomore, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, senior, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, junior, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, senior, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., freshman, Duke

Third team
Filip Petrusev, sophomore, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, junior, Louisville
Jared Butler, sophomore, Baylor
Tre Jones, sophomore, Duke
Jalen Smith, sophomore, Maryland

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

