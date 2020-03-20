Luka Garza named First Team All-American

Iowa center Luka Garza (55) celebrates after making a basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Luka Garza just became the third Hawkeye all-time to be named an AP First Team All-American, joining Murray Wier (1948) and Charles Darling (1952).

Garza averaged 23.9 PPG and 9.8 RPG in 2019-2020, leading the Hawkeyes to a 20-11 record and 5th place in the Big Ten.

Check out the full 2019-20 college basketball AP All-American team below:

First team

Obi Toppin, sophomore, Dayton

Luka Garza, junior, Iowa

Markus Howard, senior, Marquette

Myles Powell, senior, Seton Hall

Payton Pritchard, senior, Oregon

Second team

Devon Dotson, sophomore, Kansas

Udoka Azubuike, senior, Kansas

Malachi Flynn, junior, San Diego State

Cassius Winston, senior, Michigan State

Vernon Carey Jr., freshman, Duke

Third team

Filip Petrusev, sophomore, Gonzaga

Jordan Nwora, junior, Louisville

Jared Butler, sophomore, Baylor

Tre Jones, sophomore, Duke

Jalen Smith, sophomore, Maryland