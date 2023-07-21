MILWAUKEE, WIS. – The American Association of Professional Baseball welcomed four new members to its 2023 Hall of Fame class on Tuesday during the league’s All-Star game, including Reggie Abercrombie, Doug Simunic, Mike Veeck, and longtime Sioux City Explorer Ed Nottle.

Nottle joins the Hall of Fame after his long and successful career as both a manager and owner, piloting the Northern League’s Sioux City Explorers from 1993 to 2000 and again in 2006 and 2007 when the Explorers were members of the American Association. In 1998, Nottle put together an ownership group that purchased the franchise and he served as the managing partner and league director for the club for several seasons.

Nottle won 418 games over ten seasons with Sioux City. In addition, he managed independent clubs in Duluth, Minn.; Brockton, Mass.; and Ottawa, Ontario

Prior to his independent baseball career, Nottle managed in the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics organizations, including eight seasons at the Triple-A level. He was named Baseball America’s minor league manager of the year in 1983. He also played for ten seasons in the Chicago White Sox system.