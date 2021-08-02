X’s to play in Winnipeg without majority of players due to low vaccination rate

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Due to COVID-19, the Winnipeg Goldeyes have spent all of the season on the road, having played their home game in Jackson, Tennessee. The team was given the ‘OK’ on July 22 from Canada health officials to resume home games in Winnipeg. Good news for the Goldeyes, not such great news for Sioux City, whose majority of players have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Crossing the Canadian border requires American travelers to submit vaccine documentation but due to the X’s having a low vaccination rate among the team, Sioux City will be without the majority of its players.

Along with Head Coach Steve Montgomery, since the announcement, Sioux City has been scrambling to field a team of vaccinated players to send to Winnipeg. Montgomery said that one current Explorer will be traveling while the remaining roster spots will be filled with vaccinated players from the Pecos League.

In spite of the unforeseen circumstances, Explorers President Matt Adamski said the series will go on.

“It’s been interesting to see all of these different moving parts coming together to try to put the squad together, see where it falls. we’re trying to put the best product together as possible to make the team so it’s at least a competitive thing, and you know that’s also one of the beautiful things about baseball. We might even sneak away with a win or two, even with a mixed-match group of Motley Crue players on the team,” Adamski said.

The X’s start a series with the Goldeyes on August 3-5 in Winnipeg, with a time to be announced.