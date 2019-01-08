Woodbury Cent. Sweeps Siouxland Christian
The Wildcats girls team won 68-34, while the boys came out on top 74-65
SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Both the girls and boys basketball teams for Woodbury Central picked up road wins against Siouxland Christian Monday night.
The Wildcat girls earned their 11th victory of the season with a 68-34 triumph, while the boys fought for a 74-65 win.
