Woodbury Cent. Sweeps Siouxland Christian

The Wildcats girls team won 68-34, while the boys came out on top 74-65

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 11:11 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 11:11 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Both the girls and boys basketball teams for Woodbury Central picked up road wins against Siouxland Christian Monday night.

The Wildcat girls earned their 11th victory of the season with a 68-34 triumph, while the boys fought for a 74-65 win.

 

