CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury Central football entered its first State title game since 1980 on Thursday afternoon with hopes of securing the program’s first State crown in 43 years, but the #1 seed Wildcats would come up just short of a game-winning field goal as time expired, falling to #3 seed West Hancock 30-28 in the Class A State championship game.

Woodbury Central ends an incredible year as the Class A State runners up. This was the fourteenth playoff appearance for both teams while each end the year at 12-1 overall.