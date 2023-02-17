SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Western Iowa Techincal Community College (WITCC) has officially hired its first three coaches to lead its new sports programs.

Dante Frattini

Back in September WITCC announced that had applied to start an athletics program. Then last month the school announced its mascot, the Comets, and its colors: navy, gold and green.

WITCC has named Dante Frattini to lead the school’s volleyball program. Fratinni has coached three other junior college volleyball teams across his nine years of collegiate coaching experience, taking one team all the way to the North Plains B District finals.

Rachel Miller

Rachel Miller, a WITCC alumn, will be heading up the Cheer program. Miller has been involved in cheerleading since 2008. She was named to the Iowa Honor Squad and performed at the Iowa Shrine Bowl. She has previously coached a cheer team in Sioux City.

Alex Scheuler

The school’s Men’s and Women’s Soccer program will be headed by Alex Schuler. This won’t be Schuler’s first time heading up a new program, he previously served as the first head coach for the Southeast Community College’s program. He has also coached at the high school level before working for Southeast Community College.

Mike Brown

Long-time Student Activities Director Mike Brown has also been named to head the athletics department. Brown has served as Student Activities director for the past 25 years.

Head coaches for the men’s basketball and esports programs have not yet been named.