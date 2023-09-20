HULL, Iowa (KCAU) – After a big game in the team’s win against Cherokee, Western Christian quarterback and linebacker Kaden Van Regenmorter earned our Week 4 Player of the Week honors, sponsored by Nelson Commercial Construction.

In the Wolfpack’s ranked win over Cherokee, Van Regenmorter notched over 200 total yards and a trio of touchdowns to go along with 3.5 tackles to guide Western Christian to a 4-0 record. This season, the junior has registered 670 total yards and eight touchdowns for a state-ranked Western Christian team that’s averaging over 30 points per game.

A big win for Van Regenmorter and company, with the Wolfpack stepping up to the big challenge under the Friday night lights.

“I’d say we had a great game plan going into the week and we made some adjustments at halftime. Players went out there and made plays. Offensive line was blocking great and the receivers were making catches, it made it easy for me,” Van Regenmorter said. “It’s great because even if I’m having a bad game, we’ve got other guys that can pick it up. So that’s just great to know that the offensive line is playing great, the receivers are playing great. Obviously, our running backs are great. So, it’s just easy,”

The Wolfpack will have another big game on Friday night, taking on a ranked West Lyon squad in a battle of unbeaten teams. Western Christian is aiming to win back-to-back games against the Wildcats for the first time since 2016.