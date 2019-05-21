West Sioux QB named ‘Elite 11’ Finalist

West Sioux QB Hunter Dekkers (2020) was recently named as a finalist for the Elite 11 competition that takes place this year in Texas. The Elite 11 is a competition of the best high school quarterbacks the United States has to offer. Dekkers qualified by winning the Nashville Regional, having been named the champion out of all the quarterbacks competing in Tennessee. The Elite 11 is the quarterback competition. Eleven out of the last twelve Heisman Trophy winners have been Elite 11 finalists or representatives.

Now, Dekkers sets his sights on The Lone Star State, where he will compete against quarterbacks that have long been regarded to be some of the best, having received offers from programs like Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, and Southern California.

Dekkers is a bit of an unknown. He only has one FBS offer: Central Michigan. But now that he’s a finalist for the Elite 11, he’s sure to attract the attention of some Power 5 schools as he heads into his senior season. A season in which he looks to guide the West Sioux Falcons to their third straight state title in football.