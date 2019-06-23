West Sioux QB commits to Iowa State

Matt Campbell got the best QB in Iowa to commit to his program Sunday afternoon. Hunter Dekkers (West Sioux ’20) announced on twitter that he was committing to play for the Cyclones after his high school career is over.

Dekkers rose to national prominence and put his town of Hawarden on the map after he qualified for the Elite 11 finals. The Elite 11 selects some of the best high school quarterbacks from around the country to participate in a skills competition, and Dekkers was one of those QBs. Since he became a finalist, Dekkers received a slew of Division I offers, including Purdue, Indiana, and Kansas State. But the offer from Iowa State was seemingly too good to pass up for the lefty QB, and Dekkers committed just two weeks after receiving the offer from Campbell to be the Cyclones’ quarterback of the future.