VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)- Vermillion picked up a pair of wins on Tuesday to claim the 2022 Class ‘B’ Legion Baseball State Championship.

Vermillion entered Tuesday needing two wins to claim the state title. They accomplished just that with wins over Gregory and Winner/Colome.

VERMILLION 8, WINNER/COLOME 7

Following a 12-5 win over Gregory, Vermillion advanced into a winner-take-all championship with Winner/Colome.

Post 1 scored first with a pair of run producing hits in the first inning.

However, it didn’t take Winner/Colome long to answer, as they used the base paths to get a run back and cut the Vermillion lead to 2-1.

That scored remained the same for a while, until the sixth inning when the bats for both teams came alive.

First, in the top of the sixth, it was Vermillion’s Reece Proefrock who hammered the grand slam, handing Post 1 a 6-1 lead, with just an inning and a half to play.

But back came Winner/Colome. They’d plate five runs in the sixth to even the game at six, headed into the final inning.

Each team would score in the seventh as Winner/Colome had tied the contest at seven and put the go ahead runner on base.

Soon after, a situation began with both the umpires and the Vermillion catcher. TJ Tracy appeared to be a over heated, but so did the home plate umpire. So the game went into a heat timeout. Two umpires changed positions and the game resumed about 15 minutes after the stoppage.

Winner/Colome was unable to score the winning run in the seventh, sending the contest to extra innings.

Vermillion would score in the top of the eighth and in the bottom of the eighth, Vermillion forced their opponent to go three up and three down, resulting in an 8-7 win for Vermillion.

Post 1 lost on Saturday to Winner/Colome, but they won four straight elimination games to come back through the loser’s bracket and win the 2022 Class ‘B’ state title.