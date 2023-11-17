CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCAU) — Class 2A defending champions #1 Central Lyon George-Little Rock faced off against #2 Van Meter in Cedar Falls Friday morning between a battle of 12-0 teams for the 2A State championship game, but it was Van Meter prevailing 24-21 to deny the Lions back-to-back crowns while the Bulldogs secured their third straight title.

An errant snap on 4th and goal by the Lions with 8 seconds left to play would force a turnover a downs, thus sealing the win for the Bulldogs.

Lions end its 25-game win streak and cap an incredibly year as the Class 2A State Runners Up with a 12-1 overall record.