SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The USD Women’s Basketball team’s run in the NCAA tournament may be over for the year, but their Cinderella story gave the Yotes national attention.

For the first time in the program’s history, people nationwide watched the University of South Dakota Women’s Basketball team play in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

“As selfless as they are, they really didn’t get rattled during the game,” David Herbster, USD Athletics Director, said. “They just concentrated and played their game defensively. They just share and help a lot. They have all those main attributes of a team that you look for to be successful and make any type of tournament run.”

It wasn’t just ESPN giving coverage to the Coyotes, though.

“The sheer number of stories that ran in papers that I had never heard of before in parts of the country that I didn’t know would run a story like that was pretty neat,” Herbster said.

And the thousands of USD fans flooding the Intrust Bank Arena in Wichita was broadcast too.

“It really felt like we were back in Vermillion, like we were in our own like in the Sanford Coyote Sports Center,” Marcus Destin, co-advisor of the Coyote Crazies, said.

Destin says that type of support is just how the ‘Yotes roll.

“And we support everything,” he said. “Like we could play tic-tac-toe against another school and I wholeheartedly believe we will come out the same way we did in Wichita.”

With more people hearing about USD, the Go Yotes website had more than 68,000 views in one week.

“I think for those watching, this is not the last time that you’re going to see or hear from the University of South Dakota,” Destin said.

Herbster says only time will tell what this type of exposure could mean for USD in the future.