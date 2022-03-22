WACO, TX (KELO) — The USD women’s basketball team made history last Friday when they won their first ever NCAA Tournament game. On Sunday, the Coyotes continued their Cinderella run with an upset win in the second round.

USD defeated Baylor, 61-47.

The Coyote women opened Sunday’s second round game on an 11-0 run. That would carry into a 16-4 lead after the first quarter.

“I think that’s just a testament to our preparation, whether that be for our starters or our bench players or the people that run scout for us, everyone came here with the mentality to prepare for each and every game one game at a time. I think we did a really good job of that,” USD redshirt senior Hannah Sjerven said.

Baylor would close the gap to four points, but that’s as close as it would get. USD answered almost every Baylor run with a run of their own.

USD celebrates following win over Baylor. (Grant Sweeter)

“I think that’s something that has taken us some time throughout the season to gain that chemistry and finding who has the hot hand or who has the mismatch,” USD redshirt senior Liv Korngable said. “I think that’s something that as the season has gone on that we’ve been able to accomplish.”

The USD defense found a way to hold Baylor to a season low 47 points, which is thirty points less than their season average.

Another win, means another school song with the Coyote fans! @KELOSports pic.twitter.com/Ww4J4uIl5X — Grant Sweeter (@KELOSweeter) March 21, 2022

“I think just staying together and adapting throughout the tournament I think has been crucial for us, from our coaches giving us cues to work off, and then just kind of doing everything at a very high 100% level, not doing anything half-heartedly. I think that’s helped us defensively,” Korngable said.

The Coyotes held Baylor standout, NaLyssa Smith, to just ten points on 4-11 shooting. That’s 12 points below her season average.

“Our goal with NaLyssa was to make it difficult for her to get scoring opportunities. But that takes a lot of energy and we couldn’t do it by fronting her, so we would have to find ways from different spots on the floor during the course of the game,” USD head coach Dawn Plitzuweit said.

Now USD is back in Vermillion preparing to face their next opponent in the Sweet 16.

“I know we get to go home and then figure it out at that point. But I think it certainly should give us some confidence,” Plitzuweit said. “Certainly, I think our players have done some really special things during this last weekend here.”