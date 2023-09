VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from South Dakota’s home opener against Drake. The ‘Yotes fell to the Bulldogs 3-2 in the first match of the South Dakota Classic.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton alum Madison Harms tallied a match-high 12 blocks along with 14 kills in the loss for USD.

Up next, South Dakota will play IUPUI and South Florida on Friday at 11 a.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.