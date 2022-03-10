VERMILLION, S.D. — The University of South Dakota athletic department and head men’s basketball coach Todd Lee are parting ways after four seasons with the program, the university announced Thursday.

“We greatly appreciate Coach Lee’s dedication to the men’s basketball program over the past four years,” said Athletic Director David Herbster. “We have decided to move the program in a different direction and will be initiating a search for a new head men’s basketball coach immediately. I am grateful to Todd for his leadership through unprecedented times and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors.”

Lee was 66-52 at USD including a 39-26 mark in Summit League play and a 2-4 record at the Summit League Tournament. He was named Summit League Coach of the Year in 2021 when the team finished 14-11 in a COVID-shortened season. The Coyotes were 19-12 with a fifth-place Summit League finish this season.