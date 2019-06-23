Two Sioux City Musketeers selected in NHL Draft

Bobby Brink waited a little longer than he may have wanted, but at last he was chosen with pick number 34 by the Philadelphia Flyers. Brink will bring speed and a knack for goal scoring to the Philadelphia organization. He scored 68 points in just 43 games for the Musketeers, and he looks to bring those sweet hands to the Flyers after spending a year with the University of Denver this fall.

Also selected was Marcus Kalionkielli. He was taken in the 5th round by the Vegas Golden Knights. Kalionkielli, like Brink, has a knack for goal scoring. Unlike Brink, however, he uses his size and power to his advantage. Kalionkielli reads like a power or two-way forward, so look for that in the coming years in Las Vegas.