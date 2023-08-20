MOVILLE, IOWA (KCAU) – Woodbury Central has solidified themselves as a Cedar Falls-worthy team the last two seasons. An 11-1 mark and back-to-back trips to the Class A State semifinals has made them a familiar face at the UNI Dome, but this year the Wildcats feel they have the fire to climb that hurdle that’s tripped them up.

Their success a season ago didn’t didn’t happen by mistake. The Wildcats boasted one of the most high-powered air attacks in the state, leading all of Iowa in passing yards and receiving yards. The graduation did take its bite losing a decent dose of linemen, three of its top four tacklers, and impact players such as leading rusher/tackler Max McGill and top ballhawk Kyan Schutlzen.

Nevertheless, the Wildcats have confidence in their high-end veterans and hungry newcomers. A group who now isn’t satisfied with just making to State, but wanting to finish the job.

“Anybody you’ll ask on this team will say just getting there is not enough now,” Woodbury Central senior quarterback/cornerback Drew Kluender said. “We can get there we know we can get there but we wanna know what we can do when we get there and we know we can go and win it all.”

“We’re not always going to be the biggest or the fastest or the strongest team but using what we have and the kids coming up that need to step up and obviously the people that started last year need to step up. It helps us a lot,” Woodbury Central senior wide receiver/defensive back Eric McGill said.

“Do whatever it takes,” Woodbury Central head coach Kurt Bremer said. “Coming up and showing up every day and making sure the kids are doing their job, that’s what we preach and teach them every year. Most times when you do that each and every week and take it each week at a time, good things will follow along.”

A huge bight spot for 2023 will be the return of starting quarterback Drew Kluender, a senior who made his case as the top quarterback in Class A and one of the best in the pocket in all of Iowa last year. Kleunder led the class with 40 total touchdowns, 3,419 passing yards, 3,450 offensive yards and 200 passing completions among other stat lines. Even better news is his favorite target Eric McGill will return, the Class A leader with 1,062 rec yards and 16 TDs. Zack Butler now spearheads the secondary following his 53 tackles last year, good for second-best on the team behind Max McGill.

That said, the Wildcats hardly have to backtrack, shifting their focus to retooling rather than rebuilding. Creating more opportunity to open up their game on the ground, while sustaining unselfishness they believe can take them the distance.

“I think the strength is our chemistry because you know some teams have those kids that are just full of themselves and wanna do it for themselves but I think all of us just wanna win games as a team and have success together,” McGill said.

“We’re gonna be a lot more mobile this year. We’re just as balanced as we were last year. We’re just gonna keep bringing that mentality in this year. I think it’s gonna be a lot more grit this year with this team and I think there will be a lot more fun games out there to be had,” Kluender said.

Woodbury Central opens the 2023 season visiting Lawton-Bronson. A matchup featuring a pair of top Class A quarterbacks in Kluender and the Eagles’ Braden Heiss. Kickoff in Lawton set for 7pm on Aug. 25th.