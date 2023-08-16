HAWARDEN, IOWA (KCAU) – West Sioux has been one of the most prominent teams in Class 1A in recent years, and it was no different in 2022 after the Falcons ended their 2nd consecutive season at the UNI Dome as State runners up.

The goal this fall hasn’t changed for the Falcons. The roster though, has seen its fair share of turnover. The group graduated a big class of 13 seniors, including an electric senior trio of scoring. Multi-year starting quarterback Dylan Wiggins threw for over 2,000 yards with 37 total touchdowns, running back Carter Bultman ran for over 1,700 yards for 17 TDs, while wide receiver Brady Lynott boasted the top hands in 1A at 15.5 yards per catch for 944 rec yards and 16 TDs. A triple threat who helped orchestrate an offense averaging 44 points per game last season. Mix in the loss of top tackler Mason Coppock (54 tackles) and it presents a lot spots to fill for the Falcons.

Thankfully, the team doesn’t have to look far to find their next signal caller with sophomore Blake Wiggins slated to take on the QB1 role. Though there is some growth to be had with a mixture of returners and young faces in the trenches, head coach Ryan Schwiesow says the Falcons feel they can still make plenty of noise.

“Every time you end up a little bit short, it’s kind of funny… you can end up being the second-best team in the state and still leave with a little sour taste in your mouth and I think that the kids have had that two years in a row now and that just gives you fuel for the fire for the offseason and the weight room and those sorts of things,” West Sioux head coach Ryan Schwiesow said.

“It’s going to be a lot different, we’re not going to have as many athletes as we usually do. But if we keep working hard in practice every day, we’ll be fine,” West Sioux junior wide receiver/linebacker Kolton Koopmans said.

One of the pillars of the West Sioux program is tradition. Regardless of who is suited up in a Falcons uniform, the team makes the most of their opportunities. West Sioux has made it to the Dome in five of the last six seasons, but are still in search of the program’s first State championship since winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018. The Falcons understand it will be a tall order to fill the shoes of the graduating group, but they’re up for the challenge.

“It all just takes work and effort. We do have a lot of big shoes to fill, but I think we can do it. We have a young team but they are here to go and they’re ready to go. I think we’ll have a good season this year,” West Sioux senior wide receiver/linebacker Zach Finzen said.

“We just look at it as like we’ve got to come everyday 100 percent… and people working harder, those spots will be there by working harder,” West Sioux senior offensive lineman/defensive end Keegan McMillan said.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys and we’re all going to have to step up. It’s not just the young guys, we’re all going to have to step up and take after Brady, Dylan, and Carter. They’re great players and we’re probably going to have to follow their footsteps,” Koopmans said.

West Sioux opens the 2023 season hosting Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn on Aug. 25th.