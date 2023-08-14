INWOOD, IOWA (KCAU) – West Lyon is a program of prestige who’s been a familiar face in the playoffs and the UNI Dome. But after the team fell a game short of a trip to Cedar Falls behind an 8-3 record in 2022, the Wildcats are turning that fall into fuel for 2023.

The Wildcat will see its far share of turnover on the roster. The group lost a whopping 21 seniors to graduation, but this team could very well be reloading rather than rebuilding. Coming back is junior two-way talent Tate Hawf, who racked up over 800 yards and 11 TDs last year. Also back is classmate Jaxan Huyser, who is the team’s top returning tackler. West Lyon aims to continue its recent strong play, making the State semifinals in five of the last ten seasons with head coach Jay Rozeboom at the helm for his 32nd year. But with all the previous success, the Wildcats continue their will into this year after the sour taste left from last fall.

“I thought it was a really good season last year,” West Lyon head coach Jay Rozeboom said. “Our guys worked hard and continued to get better everyday at practice and every game. Central Lyon was a very good team and we kind of ran into a buzzsaw with them. So I guess we learned that we need to continue to work hard in the offseason, go out for other sports, and try to come in bigger, faster, and stronger.”

“It stuck with us mostly through summer workouts, one of our main driving factors toward this summer and just getting ready for the season,” West Lyon junior running back/linebacker Tate Hawf said.

As for this year, West Lyon returns ten seniors to a Wildcats squad that averaged 29 points per game in 2022, with all of those wins coming in double-digit fashion. That said, the question lies in how they replenish what they lost after graduating key pieces on offense including Camden Kruse and Ryer Chricton, along with defensive impact players Gunner Grems and Evan Synders. Adding its top two receivers gone and 6 of its top 7 tacklers, filling those gaps could be a tall task for West Lyon. But the Wildcats say their guys have put the work in to succeed and silence doubters behind a central message: Just Believe.

“One of our main messages is “Just Believe” because a lot of people are doubting us a lot of seniors are gone but that’s just our message… believe,” West Lyon senior quarterback/defensive back Trevor Ciesielski said.

“We have a lot of potential and I think we’ll be ready come week one,” Hawf said. “We have a lot of guys filling spots and a lot of guys underneath them too for a lot of depth. West Lyon staple is run the ball, be physical, block and tackle better than the next team and just win in the trenches.”

“Just the baby steps, they have to be able to get a starting point and improve every rep of every practice and every rep of every game and continue to climb and get better,” Rozeboom said. “We always feel like the team that blocks and tackles the best is probably gonna win the game. Replacing the guys from last year with these guys you just have to find your niche, find out what these guys are good at and go with it.”

West Lyon kicks off the season with a big game, taking on Kansas commit Carson Bruhn and Sioux Center on the road Aug. 25th.