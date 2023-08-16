VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) – The Vermillion Tanagers are determined to not only make it back to the postseason, but make a statement.

Vermillion looks to construct an improved year after finishing 2022 with a 4-5 record. To some, that record may not reflect the team’s paly. Vermillion ended the year with wins in in three of its last five games after starting the season 1-3.

Quarterback Hayden Christopherson is back with another year of experience under his belt. The Tanagers’ signal-caller threw for almost 1,100 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman. Another key player for the Tanagers is Zoan Robinson, who returns after leading the team in receiving yards last season. This year’s Vermillion squad boasts plenty of upside as they feel they have gained momentum from the end of 2022.

“Those last two wins were huge. Now coming into this season, it’s only a bigger booster,” Christopherson said.

“We were a young team last year and we have a lot of our returners. So, it’s that experience and confidence we built up from last year that’s going to push us forward into this year,” Robinson added.

“We finished the year with a disappointing 4-5 and just missed the playoffs. But, it certainly drives the anger or fuel to be better the next season, to take care of business, and put yourself in a position where you’re playing football in November,” Vermillion head coach Tom O’Boyle emphasized.

Making it back to the postseason is the mission for Vermillion, as the Tanagers say they are using their 4-5 finish last year as fuel to make it back. The team feels its a key element to the increased intensity ahead of the season, setting the team up to work toward its goals.

“It’s the energy this year, I can just feel it just in the way we practice. It’s just seems like from last year, it’s taken a big jump. So, I think this is going to be a great year for us,” Robinson mentioned.

“We are a very prideful community here in Vermillion. Of late, our recent history isn’t great in football. But, the past history is very strong in football. So, we’d like to get Vermillion talked about when you’re talking about playoff football,” O’Boyle added.

“We lost a couple guys, but I think we have a good group of guys that can get the job done,” Christopherson said.

The Tanagers will have themselves a Siouxland showdown to start off their 2023 campaign, hitting the road to take on Dakota Valley on August 25th.