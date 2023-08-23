SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – With its season opener just a couple of days away, there is plenty of excitement for the South Sioux City Cardinals football program.

SSC wrapped up its 2022 campaign with a 2-7 record. The Cardinals were just a handful of points away from boasting a 4-5 record, dropping games to Sioux City West and Bryan by two points each.

Leading the way for the Cardinals is quarterback and defensive end Darrius Helms. The two-way talent registered over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns as the team’s starting QB while leading the team in tackles for loss.

The Cardinals said they knew they could be better and wasted no time getting back to the grind.

“At this point last year, we didn’t have as many guys at summer lifting and summer practice. This year, we almost have 40-50 guys consistently. It’s a numbers game and we’ve got a lot more this year. It’s a lot better than last year,” Helms said.

“Everybody has been showing up this summer and even though last year didn’t go the way we wanted it to, we would have been 4-5 by two or less points. People are showing up and there’s a lot of younger kids that have been showing up, too. That will make them step it up and there’s a lot of competition,” SSC senior wide receiver/defensive back Tate Albertson added.

Not only are the Cardinals looking to navigate its way to a better record, but the team will be playing at its new field. South Sioux City head coach Jackson Dickerson noted how it’ll be the first time the Cardinals have played a true home game in two years.

The Cardinals used the 2022 season as a learning experience, playing under a new head coach with plenty of young players having to contribute. South Sioux City mentioned how they took away plenty from that year while wanting to build on that for 2023.

“As far as changes, the focus this year has been on culture and getting guys to buy in to what we’re trying to do. I think that, through the first week of camp, we’ve really seen a change in how our guys are going about their business on a daily basis at practice. That’s something we saw at times last year, but not every single day,” Dickerson mentioned. So between last year and this year, we sat down as a coaching staff and said ‘what do we need to do?’ because if we keep things the same, nothing is going to change between last year and this year. So, that’s one adjustment we’ve really focused on this first week.

SSC begins its season at home against Sioux City North on August 25th.