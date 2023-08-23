SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Wolverines of Sioux City West are looking to take another step forward in 2023 after picking up some positive points from its 2022 campaign.

West High finished the year with a 3-7 record, giving the team the most wins in a single season since the 2017-18 season. Additionally, West snapped its 26 game losing streak in the process.

Many teams have endured changes. But, there may not be a team in the area that’s seen more than the Wolverines. West also has moved down to Class 4A from 5A.

Additionally, the team will be looking to replace the production that graduated. An eye-popping 88 percent of the team’s total offense came from the senior class. But for the Wolverines, they’ve emphasized the importance of character ahead of this season.

“Character is something we harp on all the time, on and off the field. By far within my four years of coaching, this has been one of the character-based teams. We have kids early and we have kids later working hard in the weight room, we’re very impressed with what we’ve been doing up until now,” West head coach Brandon Holmes said.

“We all have to do our job. If we all do our job, we’ll be successful. We’ll accomplish our goal and win the game,” West senior OL/DL Jacob Uhl added.

Coming into the 2023, the big question will be how the Wolverines will replenish what they lost. an important piece of the offense this season may be Nathan Scott, who is the lead returning receiver. The junior reeled in three receiving touchdowns, tied for a team best last season for head coach Brandon Holmes and the West squad.

Defensively, West will look to Alonso Cota, who totaled 39.5 tackles including 14 for a loss. West spoke on the improvements they’ve seen both on the field and with team confidence.

“We work hard every day. We’ve had some great practices, we had a great week of practice this week and we’re just trying to get better every day, learn our stuff, and get ready to compete,” Uhl mentioned.

“We’ve learned that we can definitely compete with who we have on our schedule and we just learned that we have to finish the games and we can compete. Iron sharpens iron, keep each other going and make each other better,” Cota highlighted.

Sioux City West will begin its season at home, taking on Council Bluffs Lincoln on August 25th.