SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City North Stars football program has been trending in the right direction, with head coach Mitch Mohr and company aiming to keep the positive trend going into 2023.

The Stars wrapped up last season with a 5-4 record, giving the program back-to-back seasons with a record above .500, accomplishing that feat for the first time since the 2009-10 and 2010-11 seasons.

North High returns plenty of prominent pieces to the roster, headlined by Demarico Young. The running back led the team in yards and broke the single season rushing touchdowns record, finding pay dirt 18 times.

North says they have big aspirations, but it all starts with the little things.

“Just doing the little things right. Making sure we have the little things down, already watching film from practices and everything. Making sure everyone knows what they are doing, what gaps they need to be filling, what coverage they need to be, where they need to be. Just making sure we get all the small things done so we can start winning the big games,” Sioux City North senior WR/DB Dayton Harrell said.

“It’s consistency. Consistently showing up to practice and going 110 percent every play, every single day, and just making sure all of your teammates are succeeding with you,” Sioux City North senior LB/RB Brayden McClain added.

The Stars roster was more than capable of finding the endzone, scoring 40 or more points in four different games while going 5-1 in games where they scored at least 20 points. But, it’s that consistency on the offensive side of the ball that was the difference maker in wins and losses for North.

They were held under 20 points in three different games, which were all losses. It’s an area the stars want to improve in, taking it one step at a time.

“It’s week-by-week. We have that momentum that comes with the transition, the kids took the offseason seriously and they did their own things to get ready. It’s new, it’s a fresh start. We still have to go play every game and we just want to grow every day, every week. Each week is a new opponent, but we’re going to worry about bettering ourselves. Obviously game plan for them, but make sure whatever we do, we do it the best we can,” Sioux City North head coach Mitch Mohr mentioned.

The Stars open up its season on the road at South Sioux City.