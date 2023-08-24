SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Black Raiders of Sioux City East were one of the best teams in the metro area last season, but with a new year and a roster full of new contributors. East high aims to make another run into the postseason.

Sioux City East put together a 7-3 year under Mike Winklepleck, giving the program its most wins in a single season since the 2013-14 season while also making a playoff appearance for the first time since 2015.

Powering the east offense was a potent senior class led by the duo of Cole Ritchie and Kelynn Jacobsen, who were among the top players in all of class 5a. Both of those players have moved on to Morningside University. Not only did that group greatly contribute skill wise, but also from a leadership perspective. East spoke on how this year’s upperclassmen have helped steer the ship this offseason.

“We have some great leadership from our captains and the young guys. Kids are working hard and they’re upbeat every day. Kids are showing up on time, learning during film sessions, and getting better each and every day,” Winklepleck said.

“Things are going really well. Everybody is clicking as a unit and everyone has bonded very well. So, the team looks pretty good. As Wink always says, we’re realoading not rebuilding. I think the starters we had last year stepped up in a leadership role and a couple of others did as well. Everyone is filling their role pretty well,” Sioux City East senior defensive end Keagan Augustine added.

Despite losing a plethora of starters, the Black Raiders return many players with experience. Jax Theeler took reps at quarterback during his sophomore season while players such as AJ Flemister, Keegan Augustine, and Rob Emerson stepped in on both sides of the ball while learning under the seniors in in 2022.

Even with a roster turnover of 24 seniors, this year’s Black Raiders squad feels they have the necessary assets to retool rather than rebuild.

“If they buy in and do the right things, anything is possible. If they commit to the team and commit to each other and believe in one another and do the right things, we can have success. It was our first playoff appearance since 2015, and the guys are hungry. They got a little taste of what that’s like. The offseason kids were in the weight room, they were out for other sports and were doing the right thing. They’ve all done stuff to make them better,” Winklepleck mentioned.

Sioux City East kicks its season off at Glenwood on August 25th.