SERGEANT BLUFF, IOWA (KCAU) – After enduring its first losing season since the 2012-13 season, the Warriors of SB-L are looking to get back on track in 2023.

The warriors lost many of its top contributors in a loaded senior class, including quarterback Tyler Smith, is now at Iowa central. Also gone are three of SB-L’s leading receivers in Jake Hamilton, Scott Kroll, and Jacob Hoffman. The trio combined to reel in seven of the teams nine touchdowns through the air.

This year’s Warriors team was not satisfied with the season they had, putting in plenty of work this offseason as the team feels they are ahead of where they were this time last year.

“It’s looking a lot better. We worked really hard this offseason and we’re really excited about what we have to bring this year and the first week was probably the best first week we’ve had in the four years I’ve been here,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior OL/DL Julian Jervik said.

“I think we’ve made a lot of improvement from both the offseason and in Week 1. I’ve really seen a lot of improvement on the offensive side. The defense is really coming together. The physicality is there. I’m happy for this upcoming season,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior QB Ryan Hoffman added.

Not only did the Warriors lose a bunch of pieces, the team faced injuries throughout the season. One bright spot from the 2022 team is running back Zayvion Ellington. As a sophomore, Ellington contributed 10 of the team’s 18 rushing touchdowns as well as a team-best 524 yards on the ground.

SB-L’s mindset is focused on the present as well as the group of players wearing the warriors uniform, with the team hoping to fill the gaps while focusing on what’s in front of them.

“Last year is last year. We haven’t really even talked about it at all. It’s about this group of young men on this team. It’s a team of toughness, be mentally, emotionally, and physically tough and do it for that guy next to you. These guys have responded well,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton head coach Justin Smith added.

“We kind of have the next play mentality, just move on. We’ve got to be physical and fast, just stress all of that,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior wide receiver and defensive back Scott Dickson.

SB-L opens up its season at home against Le Mars on August 25th.