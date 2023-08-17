PIERCE, Neb. (KCAU) – The Pierce Bluejays have been a powerhouse in Class C1, winning the state title just a couple of years ago while riding an unbeaten streak to win the 2022 state championship.

But for Pierce, the road to repeat will look a lot different than in recent years. Longtime head coach Mark Brahmer retired after serving almost three decades at the helm of the Bluejays.

His replacement is Pierce alum Darin Suckstorf, who was most recently the head coach at Lutheran High Northeast. Also gone is star tight end Ben Brahmer and quarterback Abram Scholting, truly ushering in a new era for Pierce.

“Arguably, he’s one of the best high school coaches ever in Nebraska. I learned a lot from him over the years. We actually came up here and he gave me anything and everything I needed to start a program and visited him over the years to grow my craft. I’m grateful for everything he’s taught me and we use a lot of the stuff today that he’s taught me over the years,” Suckstorf said.

Stepping in at the quarterback position is senior Champion White, who played under Suckstorf during his freshman and sophomore seasons at Lutheran High Northeast. Also returning is Keenan Valverde, who rattled off around 1,900 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Defensively, leading tackler Korvin Fritz is back in the mix. But, the Bluejays have realized the work will outweigh the potential, no matter who is wearing the jersey.

“We worked hard the entire summer, every single person trying to make it every single day. Working hard in the weight room, especially practice. It’s been looking pretty good,” Valverde said.

“We just have to make sure that we’re working hard all of the time. The biggest thing is if you put the time in, you’ll get out what you put in. So if you work hard, you’ll get the reward at the end,” Fritz added.

Pierce will begin the season against Wahoo on August 25th.