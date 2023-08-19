IDA GROVE, IOWA (KCAU) – OABCIG has maintained its mark near the top of the Class 2A circuit in recent years. Following a 10-2 record and a Class 2A State semifinal appearance in 2022 though, the Falcons will feature a much fresher look this fall.

Along with the school’s move back down to Class 1A, the group graduated 20 seniors including 10 of its top 11 tacklers and its top six receivers, namely Gabe Winterrowd who amassed 815 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. The biggest piece to replace comes in the pocket. Current South Dakota defensive back and former dual-threat quarterback Beckett Dejean sat among the best in 2A offensive categories, throwing for over 2,000 yards with 40 total touchdowns.

The Falcons don’t return any starters from last year, creating a new feel that may take some acclamation. But the team says reps and readjustment will be the keys to get fresher faces up to speed.

“It’s been challenging because all new people so everyone’s learning though, we’re getting adjusted,” OABCIG junior linebacker Bodie Hansen said. “It’s just gonna take a lot of getting used to but once we figure it out it’s gonna be good.”

“It’s just working those guys that were right behind them last year because they didn’t get a lot of time, just working them in a lot getting a lot of reps,” OABCIG senior running back/linebacker Kelton Ladwig said. “Getting them more used to the feeling of being out there.”

“It’s just such a different feel,” OABCIG assistant coach Travis Chizek said. “There’s been a lot of ups and downs, we’re trying to simply things so kids can play fast. But we’re just continuing to build off our base stuff that these kids would’ve had as JV kids for us in the past so a lot of learning opportunities for us as coaches and for the players.”

Learning is what junior Brysen Kolar has done under Beckett DeJean. The junior now takes the reigns at OABCIG’s new quarterback, making it the first time since 2018 someone named “DeJean” won’t be the Falcons’ signal-caller. Thankfully, Kolar will have some familiar faces around him in the backfield. Senior Kelton Ladwig returns after rushing for seven touchdowns and nearly 500 yards in 2022, while junior Bode Hansen aims to build off his 33.5 tackles after being surrounded by a senior secondary a season ago.

The task of living up to the OABCIG standard is nothing to take lightly. Yet, the expectations of the young Falcons crew hasn’t changed. Focusing on working towards their full potential to reach the UNI Dome for the fifth time in the last six seasons.

“Honestly you kind just have go out there with a great mindset and try and do better than they did,” OABCIG junior quarterback and defensive back Brysen Kolar said. “Learning off of them is what I learned from Beckett last year.”

“They understand what the expectations have become over here at OABCIG. Only because we got some different faces doesn’t mean we’re gonna let up and concede that we’re not gonna have the year that we wanna have. Just try to continue to reach our potential where we can get our kids playing fast and comfortable in the systems that we have in place and know that we laid in all on the line and see where we end up,” Chizek said.

OABCIG opens the 2023 season hosting Estherville-Lincoln Central. Kickoff in Ida Grove set for 7pm on Aug. 25th.