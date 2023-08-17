NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – After finishing 2022 with a 13-0 record and the Class C2 title, Norfolk Catholic says they remain hungry to add to its state championships record.

At the helm of the Knights team is the winningest head coach in Nebraska high school state history and Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer Jeff Bellar.

Norfolk Catholic shined on offense last season, scoring 30 or more points in eight games. But even with a handful of playmakers graduating, it’s the same expectation for the Knights.

“I like our senior group, I think they understand what it takes to be successful. They are working hard, but it is even right now, everyone is 0-0…we understand that. I’ve told the guys already in the years that I’ve coached, it’s a more challenging year after you win the state championship to come back the next year because you have a tendency to think about ‘well, this happened in the past, won’t this happen again?’ and it doesn’t just happen. You have to make it happen. So, hopefully they understand that and we are going to work hard to be as good as we can be,” Bellar said.

This year’s Knights team will have a new look on offense, but the centerpiece will be the same. Quarterback Carter Janssen will be back with Bellar for his senior season. Janssen helped orchestrate an offense that averaged 37 points per game.

Even with the potential of added pressure as the defending champs, the Knights say they are using that to push each other to be even better while having the mindset to focus on themselves throughout the season.

“I think we’re going in with the mindset that it’s just another season. Our goal is to win the championship and that’s our goal this year. We’re not going to let other people dictate that and we’re just going to go out and do what we do on the field,” Janssen mentioned.

“Never finish. That’s going to be our goal. We don’t want to be content even though we won the state title last year. We just want to keep on working,” Norfolk Catholic senior offensive lineman and defensive end Nolan Fennessy added.

The Knights begin its season at home against Oakland-Craig on August 25th.